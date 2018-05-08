Addressing student fee adjustments

At the senate meeting on April 15, student government was visited by representatives from Student Affairs, DRAW, Student Health and Counseling Services, and Transportation Services. The staff members as well as Vice Chancellor Champagne joined the meeting to answer questions about student fee adjustments over the last year and projected into next year’s fees.

The Student Affairs representatives discussed the Student Life fee which contributes to SAO and student organization funding. The fee is currently $45 at CTC and $50 at UAF for students taking three or more credits. For next year this fee will increase at an overall rate of six percent.

DRAW Representative Mark Oldmixon addressed the SRC fee increase. The fee increase, $135 for UAF students and $75 for CTC students, will primarily help with improvements to the facilities, funding OA trips, increasing DRAW operations and staffing, and creating more wellness and ice rink programming.

The Student Health and Counseling Services fees are projected to be $150 for students taking six credits during fall and spring semesters, and $100 for summer students for next fiscal year.

Parking, shuttle services, head-bolt repair, and lot maintenance are the main concerns for Transportation Services. The Transportation Services fee costs students $22 for anyone taking three or more credits per semester.

Call For Senator Resignation

During Director Melissa Clark’s officer report she passed around a letter requesting Sen. Daniel Dougherty to resign from the senate on claims of evidence of his unwillingness to represent the student body to the best of his ability, which is in direct violation of ASUAF’s bylaws and constitution for elected or appointed officials.

Election Results

Congratulations were given to next year’s president and vice president pairing, Dawson Mann and Melissa Clark. The elected senators for next year are Kristopher Voronin, Sierra von Hafften, Lisa Gilbert, Jack DeCorso, Chiebuka Lebechi, Taylor Seitz and Benson Hoover.

Socratic Society

Bill SB 190-026 in support for UAF Socratic Society: Philosophy Club was passed unanimously by the senate to assist the club in funding for their annual Ethics Bowl, which will occur on April 28 in the UAF ballroom.