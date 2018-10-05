Afrosexology informs students with sex positivity trivia night

With questions concerning contraceptives, sexual acts, and sexual health, visiting sex educators Afrosexology hosted a special night of trivia in the UAF Pub on September 20th, followed the next day by a workshop on building an ideal dating life.

As the hosts of the trivia night, Rafaella and Dalychia sat near the front, next to a screen displaying the questions. With years of experience as Afrosexology, they’re no strangers to holding educational events such as this one. After each set of questions, students would bring their group’s answer sheets up to the front, where they were collected. After all of the sheets were collected, Rafaella and Dalychia would reveal the answers among cheers and frenzied discussions between members of the various teams. The focus of these questions was to create discussion and inform the students about a variety of sex positivity related topics.

“Afrosexology aims to educate, explore, and reclaim Black sexuality and promote Black self-empowerment through sexual liberation,” said the duo in an email interview.

Although the focus was on education, plenty of fun was had by those involved.

“We had a great time at UAF! Trivia Night was lively and we were really excited to see how engaged everyone was,” said Dalychia and Rafaella. “We heard that Tuesday trivia night is a big deal, so we are glad to know that everyone had a great time. We love our workshops because we get to help people challenge negative messages and explore new ways to experience sexuality. We hope that those who attended the Build Your Ideal Love Life felt the same way. ”

With how packed the Pub was, and with how loud the cheering was for the winners, it would certainly seem like the students enjoyed their time with Afrosexology.

“I thought it was fantastic. Some questions I had never really thought about a lot, so that was fun and challenging,” said Bobbi, an english and art major here at UAF.

Jeremy, a communications alumni, also enjoyed the trivia night and said he would “absolutely” come to another Afrosexology event if they came back up to UAF in the future.

Talking about potentially coming back up and doing more events in the future, they said: “We would love to come back to UAF, just not during the winter!”

“We want to remind the Nanooks that your pleasure is essential! The relationship that you have with yourself and others should be as pleasurable as possible,” said the duo in a final message to UAF. “We encourage you to continue the work of unpacking shame, rejecting negative messages, and strive to live your most authentic lives!”

You can find Afrosexology online as @afrosexology on social media.