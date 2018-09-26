Colors, glitters and beats! Caravan of GLAM took over The Pub

For at least one night every semester, UAF turns into a venue of pride where everyone can be whoever they want to be, as free as they can ever be. This fall, the night of colors and glitters arrived on Sep. 21, as the Caravan of GLAM came to perform at The Pub in Wood Center.

The Caravan of GLAM is a drag show based out of Portland, Oregon. At this Fairbanks show, Johnny Nuriel, Verxsai, and Isaiah Esquire took the stage along with local performers, Vivi and Bianca. The audience of over a hundred people filled The Pub. It was not hard to catch the evident excitement in the air, especially with guests of all age in a variety of shiny costumes.

The show kicked off as Nuriel, Esquire and Verxai danced on the stage to “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Esquire encouraged everyone to take pictures during the show, not forgetting to mention how fabulous their costumes were.

The host of the show was Bianca. In their red skirt with white polka dots, Bianca led the show by doing jokes with and dancing among the audience. The crowd cheered even louder every time Bianca walked into them to collect tips.

Verxai pushed the already heated audience even further to the edge by inviting one of them onto the stage for a shot of drink. But Verxsai didn’t stop there. To everyone’s amusement, Verxsai drank the rest of the bottle bottoms up.

Nuriel, who was on the stage in a glittering red dress, was perhaps the highlight of the first act. They swirled and spun around with flashy scarves in both hands, leaving the audience no choice but to hold their breath. It was when Nuriel stripped almost naked the audience broke the silence with a roaring cheer. Esquire scored the last session of the first act with their acting, comedy, and dancing.

The performers continued to showcase their respective talents. Verxsai in a Mulan costume opened the second act by acting out “Reflection”. Vivi showed off their adorable yet eccentric dance moves, which included their bra pads flying out.

Following the dances, strip-teases, and jokes by Esquire and Verxsai, Nuriel waved and swirled two long rainbow-colored scarves.

“If we don’t step outside of our comfort zone, we never be able to get a chance to learn how we think and what we experience,” Esquire said in a heart-to-heart before the last number. “Everyone is fighting a battle that you know nothing about. So please be patient and be kind and be receptive of other people.”

In an email interview with the Sun Star, Justin Buckles, producer of the show, has sent a similar message to the UAF and LGBTQ communities of Fairbanks. “Never be afraid to be yourself! Live open, live honest, work hard, set goals, and do all that you can to steer clear of the BS and drama. Every single person has the ability to achieve whatever they set their minds too,” Buckles wrote.

And it seems like Buckles and his cast have found an original way to live a brave and joyous life. When Buckles started the Caravan of GLAM in 2013, he wanted to create “outside-of-the-box entertainment and tour into smaller cities and towns that do not have big city entertainment.”

“My goal is to expand the brand around the world. I currently book Isaiah and Johnny around the world at festivals, and a lot of that exposure has come from their involvement with the Caravan of GLAM. We’re in 20 states and Canada already, with a bunch of television and media appearances under our belts as well,” Buckles wrote.

It was not hard to see that Buckles’ plan has worked out so far. The audience at the show was very content with their ‘GLAMorous’ experience. Bryce Schwarz, a justice undergraduate, said this was his first time coming to see the Caravan of GLAM.

“There is a lot of interesting bits in between the performances, and they are a lot of fun. It’s a very good experience, and I would definitely recommend it to everybody who’s interested in it or curious about it,” said Schwarz.

This September’s show was the Caravan of GLAM’s sixth performance at UAF. Considering the success of the show, it is expected that the Caravan will return to Fairbanks in February next year.

Meanwhile, Buckles is bringing Latrice Royale from RuPaul’s Drag Race to town on Nov. 3.

Check out the Caravan of GLAM’s website for future shows.