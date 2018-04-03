Fun Star: Nook on the Street

This article is a work of satire, and is not intended to be taken seriously in any way. Any resemblance to actual events or real people is purely coincidental, and should not be regarded with any degree of seriousness.

This week we asked students, There is a man digging a hole. Another man comes up to him and says “Wears your shovel.” The first mans says “Sure does.” Why?

“Where does does your shovel. where’s your shovel. Sure does. Do I have to Answer this now? Where is the shovel. Why does he say sure does? That’s hard. Maybe because. I don’t know, riddles are for thinking, you I’m just like. Does he have a hearing aide? Sure does. Sure does shovel. I don’t know. Sure does. I don’t get it.”

After receiving the answer

“Wears it down!”

Garald Montuya, mechanical engineering, freshman

“I don’t know. Where’s your shovel, sure does. This recording is going a lot of tense silence cause I don’t know. What’s the answer? sure does. where’s your shovel sure does. That sound’s like something I would say If I didn’t hear someone correctly. I’m sorry. The sphinx would kill me.”

After receiving the answer

“I’m sorry, I’m not fun any more. Now I get it!”

Kayla Messina, art, sophomore

*nervous laughter for about 2 minutes*

After receiving the answer

“Ooooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhh.”

Rachel Brusch, civil engineering, senior