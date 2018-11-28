Nanook Volleyball back to winning streak with sweep against Saint Martin’s University

Nanook Volleyball has made another comeback after losing two straight games in which Alaska didn’t win a single set against conference opponents Western Washington University as well as Concordia University. Alaska would win against Western Oregon on the 27th of October in a 3-1 game to break said losing streak.

The Nanooks hosted Saint Martin’s University on the Alaska Airlines Court in the Patty Center which resulted in a 3-0 win for Alaska Friday night. Alaska is now 10-7 in the GNAC conference and 12-12 overall in the standings.

Alaska dominated in all three sets, with a 25-18 win in the first, 25-20 in the second, then an even steeper victory over the Saints with a 25-17 win in the third set, winning the game.

Sophomore Lahra Weber came up on top as the highest scoring player on either side with 15 kills, and four aces. Weber finished the game with 19 points in total.

Sophomore Emily Moorhead followed Weber in kills with seven to her name, with sophomore Markie Miller registering six kills. Sophomore’s Cate Whiting and Tatum Upchurch alongside junior Kim Wong all contributed four kills each.

Alaska dominated with kills, registering 40 over the 28 kills tallied up by the Saint’s. Weber was the dominant player when it came to kills as she registered 15 against the Saint’s. Weber continues her reign in that category with 318 kills so far in the season, a personal best as well as being the top player for the Nanooks when it comes to kills.

Moorhead has also had a successful season registering kills as the Sophomore tallied her 100th kill of the season against the Saint’s.

The Nanooks were the only team to score with aces as Alaskan players put six more aces towards their stats. Freshman Makena Overbey, as well as Whiting, contributed one service ace each other than Weber’s four aces. Overbey currently leads Alaska in service aces with 28 towards her name in her first year playing in collegiate volleyball.

Alaska Nanooks Volleyball will play their last home game of the season against Seattle Pacific University, November 3rd at 7:00 PM on the Alaska Airlines Court in the Patty Center.