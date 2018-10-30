Nanooks Volleyball on a seven game win streak

The Alaska Nanooks have won seven straight games after defeating the Simon Fraser Clan Thursday night 3-2. Winning against the Clan for the first time since 2012 with eleven previous loses against Simon Fraser.

Alaska continues their win streak after suffering a long stretch of a seven game lose streak. The Nanooks would win one game after their lose streak but continued on with losing twice more before beginning their reign of victories. Previously the Nanooks lost 3-0 against Simon Fraser back in September while playing them in Burnaby, British Colombia.

Alaska played a close back and forth game Thursday, winning the first set 28-26. Simon Fraser would outscore Alaska 25-13 for the second set. The Clan would outscore Alaska again with a 25-11 set, however Alaska would come back victorious in the last set with a 15-12 win over Simon Fraser.

The Clan would register more kills than Alaska, Simon Fraser with 73 kills and Alaska with 57.

Sophomore Lahra Weber lead Alaska in kills, registering 22 kills. Sophomore Markie Miller registered 13 kills following Weber.

Sophomore setter Cate Whiting led Alaska in assist with 47 out of a total of 57 assist in the entire game. Sophomore outside hitter Tatum Upchurch led the Nanooks in digs with a personal NCAA record with 16. Whiting collected 14 digs while Weber collected 13.

Alaska is now fourth in the GNAC volleyball standings with a record of 8-5.