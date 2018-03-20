Police Blotter: Feb 28 – March 11

Assault

2/28/2018 11:50 a.m. – A man in Walsh Hall was arrested and charged for domestic assault.



3/1/2018 9:40 p.m. – A report of sexual assault occurring in November and December of 2017 was discovered to be unfounded. All people involved were of legal consent age and all contact was consensual.

MVA

2/28/2018 12:53 p.m. – A driver was cited for not driving cautiously, causing an accident behind the University Park building.

3/5/2018 2:22 p.m. – A UAF snowgrader got into an accident with a car outside of the Physical Plant. Police conducted interviews and took photos.

Domestic Disturbance

2/28/2018 7:43 p.m. – A person who hadn’t returned an item to their ex was talked to by an officer, and the situation was resolved.

Criminal Trespass

3/1/2018 12:32 a.m. – 20-year-old Clarence D. Grienpentrog, of Ambler, was trespassed from all UAF property.

3/3/2018 4:58 p.m. – A drunk man reportedly ran from an officer at the Fine Arts Building. 25-year-old Kyle S. Stark, of North Pole, was caught and arrested for criminal trespass.

3/5/2018 9:34 a.m. – A student who was acting erratically at Trident-Way, Kodiak was found to be living on campus. He was trespassed, and Kodiak Police were contacted.

3/5/2018 3:12 p.m. – Kyle S. Stark was trespassed from the Gruening Building after being found drunk on campus again, according to a police report. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and for violating conditions of release.

Theft

3/1/2018 11:17 a.m. – Lab equipment went missing from a shared lab in the West Ridge Research Building. Serial numbers were provided and an investigation is ongoing.

3/8/2018 2:32 p.m. – An Apple TV was stolen from the Bartlett main lounge two nights previously. A possible suspect was identified and OIT was contacted to see if they could trace the device.

3/8/2018 7:34 p.m. – A half-finished woodcarving was stolen from outside the art wing of the Fine Arts Complex. Investigation is ongoing and faculty was contacted to see if the project had been moved.

3/10/2018 11:09 a.m. – An iPad was stolen from the University Park building. Surveillance video showed a suspect taking the iPad, as well as a blue yoga bag. Investigation is ongoing.

Drugs

3/1/2018 5 p.m. – A resident director in Moore Hall found prescription drugs in one of the dorm rooms. The bottle had been left in that room by another student who had a prescription, and they were returned. During the search, knives and marijuana were found. The knives were mailed to the home address of the student and criminal charges are being reviewed for the marijuana.

3/6/2018 4:12 p.m. – Two men were found smoking marijuana in the Nenana Lot. 18-year-old Jaylon R. Hammonds, of Fairbanks, was arrested and charged for providing false information to police officers and for violating conditions of release. 18-year-old Ryan C. Slayton was charged for underage possession of marijuana.

Intoxicated Person

3/4/2018 4:38 a.m. – An officer made contact with a drunk, vomiting woman in the MBS lobby bathroom. She was trespassed from campus and taken to an off-campus residence. A second woman was taken to her dorm.

Fraud

3/10/2018 11:06 a.m. – An employee has been selling UAF metals to a recycling company. Investigation is ongoing.

Vandalism

3/11/2018 11:48 p.m. – Broken glass and a turned-over trash can were found in a room in the Duckering Building next to a hole in the wall. Photos were taken, and facilities were contacted. Investigation is ongoing.