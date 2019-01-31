Police Blotter: Jan 14 – 30

Criminal Trespass

1/18/2019 2:58 p.m. – A man laying down on a couch, possibly drunk, in Wood Center was reported. It was found that the man had been trespassed from campus. Gordon G. Riley, 62 years old of Fairbanks was arrested and charged with criminal trespass 2.

1/22/2019 10:09 p.m. – While locking up the CTC parking garage on Barnette Street, two people were found in the stairwells. Both people were trespassed.

Alarms

1/29/2019 12:14 a.m. – MBS was evacuated and UAF Fire was called after smoke alarms went off in the building. The cause for the alarm was found to be burned popcorn.

Lost Property

1/14/2019 1:44 p.m. – Someone reported having lost property at the airport terminal on January 9th. They also called the airport in addition to campus police.

Suspicious Circumstances

1/15/2019 12:13 a.m. – A juvenile was reported as acting violently towards other players and coaches, and was reported to the Alaska State Troopers.

1/15/2019 3:09 p.m. – A staff member in Wickersham Hall reported a student stalking another. The student was told not to contact or approach the other student in any way. It’s possible language barriers or cultural differences caused a misinterpretation of the previous contact, but the other student was also given domestic violence and stalking information, as well as Title IX contact information for assistance.

1/17/2019 2:06 p.m. – A report of possibly threatening communication between a student and a faculty member in the Irving Building was submitted, with the faculty member concerned for the student. An officer made contact with both people, and an investigation is ongoing.

1/23/2019 10:05 a.m. – A vendor reported that a truck on campus had been moved without permission. It was found that it had been moved by some of the vendor’s other employees.

1/29/2019 8:27 a.m. – A resident was asking a residence assistant strange questions at a dance. An officer contacted the resident to discuss their behavior, and the Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities was informed.

1/30/2019 7:48 a.m. – A complainant reported a car following them to work and driving aggressively and dangerously. Investigation is ongoing.

Theft

1/15/2019 11:57 a.m. – Gift cards were stolen from the Museum of the North. The cards were later turned in, and no charges were filed.

1/23/2019 1:29 p.m. – Two cars were broken into in the CTC parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.

Stalking

1/15/2019 12:58 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of someone being stalked by a fellow student. Domestic violence and stalking information and resources were provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

1/24/2019 2:41 p.m. – A person who had been accused of stalking someone else on campus was contacted and trespassed from all property on campus except for their residence. The person being stalked was provided with domestic violence information, and the Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities was contacted.

DUI

1/15/2019 10:39 p.m. – During a traffic stop on Denali Lane, it was determined that the driver, 24-year-old David R. Hembree of Fairbanks, was driving under the influence. Hembree was arrested, and charged with DUI.

MVA

1/16/2019 11:36 a.m. – A car ran off the road near the UAF Agricultural Farm, and was stuck in the snow near the railroad tracks. Railroad police and operations were notified, and the car was towed away from the tracks.

1/18/2019 2:18 p.m. – A car back into another car in the MBS parking lot. Information forms were provided, and pictures were taken.

1/25/2019 3:23 p.m. – A car hit another car that was slowing down for pedestrians. The driver of the first car, 19-year-old Daks O. Bowman of Fairbanks was cited.

1/29/2019 7:59 a.m. – The UAF shuttle was coming up towards West Ridge when a car slid into it. Facilities Services was notified, and an officer provided information forms.

Motorist Assist

1/17/2019 1:52 p.m. – A car was stuck off the edge of a road near the Hess Village. Other residents from the village helped pull the car out with tow straps.

1/24/2019 5:14 p.m. – A car went off the road near the reindeer pens at the Agricultural Farm. It was determined that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. There were no injuries, and the car was pulled out of the snow by a tow company.

Found Property

1/17/2019 4:17 p.m. – Residence Life turned in items from storage in Bartlett Hall to be disposed of.

Animal Complaint

1/18/2019 1:07 a.m. – An officer responded to a report of an injured moose on Butrovich Hill.

Public Assist

1/18/2019 2:27 a.m. – An officer responded to an argument between occupants and custodial staff in the honors house on Copper Lane.

Minor Consuming

1/19/2019 2:44 p.m. – An ambulance took a drunk student in Skarland Hall to the hospital. The student was later issued an MCA.

Traffic Incident

1/19/2019 11:58 a.m. – An officer saw a car on Thompson Drive with their hazard lights on. The car had hit a crosswalk pole and broken a tail light. The pole had not been damaged.

1/20/2019 12:00 p.m. – A car was hit by another car in the Patty Ice Arena parking lot. A note was left on the car, and an officer provided assistance and information exchange forms.

1/28/2019 11:10 a.m. – A government car backed into a UAF car in the Akasofu parking lot. Facilities Services was notified, and information forms were provided.

Welfare Check

1/25/2019 12:11 p.m. – An officer contacted a possibly suicidal student, and took them to the UAF Health and Counseling Center.

Intoxicated Person

1/25/2019 11:40 p.m. – An officer saw a drunk person in the MACS bus hut on UAF Campus. Another officer responded, and it was found that three of the people in the hut were drunk. All three were transported to off-campus residences.

Traffic Stop

1/27/2019 12:54 a.m. – A verbal warning was given to the driver during a traffic stop on Farmers Loop Road.

1/27/2019 3:26 a.m. – The driver during a traffic stop on Tanana Loop Road acknowledged their violation, and was not issued any citation.