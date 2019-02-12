Police Blotter: Jan 31 – Feb 10

Welfare Check

1/31/2019 12:01 a.m. – A person that had run out into Tanana Loop Road and was stumbling around was transported to their off-campus residence.

2/9/2019 5:27 a.m. – A caller from McIntosh Hall could not give their name or address, but called asking for help on the emergency line. An officer responded, a counselor was contacted, and the person was left in the care of a relative.

Suspicious Circumstances

1/31/2019 1:21 p.m. – An officer talked to a person who had removed flags from a protestors display, explaining freedom of speech and talking to both parties to resolve the situation. One of the people was also directed to Title IX concerning their feelings about the protest.

1/31/2019 6:42 p.m. – A job scam targeting students in order to get their personal information was reported to the UAF police department. The FBI was notified, and OIT was informed as UAF students may be being targeted.

2/2/2019 5:28 a.m. – A man was banging on a door in the women’s dorm in MacLean House, yelling to be let in. Video footage was reviewed, and the man was found and given a disorderly conduct warning. He was from Bartlett Hall and had locked himself out of his room.

2/4/2019 2:32 p.m. – A report was submitted about a cleaning employee in the Patty Ice Arena making threats. The investigation is ongoing.

2/6/2019 7:15 a.m. – A trailer near the Old University Park building was broken into. The investigation is ongoing.

2/6/2019 3:54 p.m. – A hole was drilled into a gas tank near the Reichardt Building sometime between February 3rd and 6th. The investigation is ongoing.

2/9/2019 12:37 a.m. – The front door to Wickersham Hall had been shattered from the inside. An officer responded, and both housing and the lockshop were notified.

Fraud

1/31/2019 2:16 p.m. – An investigation is ongoing into a possibly altered or forged check.

Lost Property

1/31/2019 3:43 p.m. – A report was submitted about a passport that had been lost off campus in 2016, as part of a process to get a replacement passport.

MVA

2/1/2019 11:49 a.m. – A minor accident involving a car and a UAF heavy equipment front loader occurred on Tanana Loop outside the Patty Center. Statement forms were filled out by witnesses.

2/2/2019 7:07 p.m. – A parked car in the MBS lot was hit by another car. An officer will investigate, and talk to the owner of the hit car.

2/7/2019 9:24 p.m. – A car accident in the lower dorms lot left no injuries or damage. Both drivers were given information exchange forms.

Domestic Disturbance

2/1/2019 1:50 p.m. – Loud yelling was reported from a dorm room in Stuart Hall. The argument was found to be over a barking dog and was only verbal. Both people involved were given a disorderly conduct warning and provided with domestic violence information.

2/2/2019 8:05 p.m. – An officer responded to reports of yelling and crying coming from a dorm room in Bartlett Hall. It was determined that no physical assault had occurred, and both people involved were provided with domestic violence resources and information. The case report was submitted after the fact on February 6th.

Disturbance

2/2/2019 3:47 a.m. – Yelling was heard from a residence in Hess Village, with one person saying that they were going to kill themselves. An officer responded, both people were given domestic violence information and additional resources, and the Crisis Care hotline was called.

2/7/2019 1:08 a.m. – A person from Walsh Hall called the UAF police department during an argument. The parties involved were separated, and both were provided with domestic violence resources and information. Res Life was also contacted.

Traffic Stop

2/5/2019 2:49 p.m. – During a traffic stop, 25-year-old Margaret L. Legette of Fairbanks was cited for driving without a valid license, and for not having proof of insurance.

2/10/2019 4:36 p.m. – Daniel E. Teasdale, 37 of Northway Village, was cited for speeding, driving with a revoked license, and for having no proof of insurance.

Theft

2/6/2019 10:13 a.m. – Copper was stolen from the Aurora Building sometime between January 23rd and February 1st. A possible suspect was identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Trespass

2/7/2019 1:52 p.m. – A person getting irate at the front desk of Wood Center was escorted off-campus, and trespassed from UAF.

Vehicle Check

2/8/2019 12:34 a.m. – A car ran out of gas on the side of Geist Road. The driver, Amanda P. Baron, 27 of North Pole, was cited for driving with an expired license, and given a ride to their house.

Suicidal Person

2/8/2019 2:24 a.m. – An officer took a possibly suicidal student to the hospital.

DUI

2/10/2019 9:31 p.m. – A car was pulled over in the South MBS parking lot under suspicion of the driver being under the influence. After a breath test, the driver was released.