Police Blotter: September 4 – 20

Assault

9/20/2018 3:25 a.m. – 21-year-old Leeroy J. Kobuck of St. Michael was arrested, charged with second-degree assault domestic violence, and trespassed from UAF property for 10 years. His partner and child were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and provided with Advocate and Domestic Violence information.

Harassing Communications

9/17/2018 5:56 p.m. – An officer responded to a road rage incident in the Singers Hall lot. One driver honked at another driver and called her a name, leading to the other driver yelling back. 18-year-old Connor R. Gibbs of Fairbanks was cited for harassment.

9/17/2018 7:05 p.m. – A person that came to the station to report harassment that occurred at the Toga Dance in the Hess Rec Center on September 8th. An officer took the statement and provided Title IX and Resource Center contact information. The incident is being investigated for possible charges.

9/18/2019 2:04 a.m. – A student from Bartlett Hall reported that they were being harassed by another student. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft

9/18/2018 7:13 p.m. – A welder was reported stolen from the Nenana Lot, and the fence in the area was cut in different spots. A bolt cutter was found near the fence. An officer took pictures of the scene and took the bolt cutters. The welder was later reported as not stolen, just moved. However, an investigation is still ongoing for the fence cutting.

Welfare Check

9/4/2018 10:23 a.m. – An officer investigated a student whom a relative had reported had not returned from a camping trip. Later it was found that the relative had mixed up the dates, and the student wasn’t missing.

9/17/2018 6:16 p.m. – A relative requested a checkup on a resident of Walsh Hall.

Suspicious Circumstances

9/5/2018 11:25 a.m. – A call was made about unknown belongings found outside of the University Park building. Facility Services will remove them.

9/5/2018 11:25 a.m. – A complainant reported another driver yelling at them in the Chapman Building parking lot. Officer contacted the driver and found that they had mouthed sorry to the complainant after not seeing him while backing up.

9/5/2018 2:12 p.m. – 19-year-old Genesis C. Blatchford of Fairbanks was trespassed from UAF property and issued a summons for possessing marijuana.

9/18/2018 7:05 p.m. – A man in his 30’s was walking around the pool area of the Patty Ice Arena asking the staff members personal questions and making them uncomfortable. An officer responded and identified a possible individual. Investigation is ongoing.

9/19/2018 5:54 p.m. – An officer investigated a smashed window outside of a house on North Chandalar, and determined a lawn crew may have hit a rock that then smashed the window. Facilities Services was notified.

Traffic Stop

9/6/2018 10:05 p.m. – 59-year-old Mark D. Ross of Fairbanks was given a summons for reckless driving and a citation for studded tires.

MVA

9/7/2018 11:21 a.m. – A driver reported hitting a sign on Thompson Drive. Facilities were notified, and an officer took pictures of the scene.

Lost Property

9/7/2018 12:56 p.m. – A complainant reported losing their wallet in the wood center the day before. An officer is following up.

Intoxicated Person

9/7/2018 11:43 p.m. – A drunk minor was taken to the hospital. A citation will be issued.

9/8/2018 12:32 a.m. – A drunk person was reported to be arguing and yelling at a dance in the MBS Lobby and Hess Commons. They were taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and issued a citation for drinking alcohol underage.

9/8/2018 12:44 a.m. – A person was taken to the sobering center after being reported as drunk at a dance. They were issued a minor consuming citation.

DUI

9/9/2018 3:28 a.m. – During a traffic stop, 60-year-old Dennis J. Dougherty of Fairbanks was found to be driving while under the influence. Dougherty was arrested and charged with DUI.

Driving While License Revoked

9/9/2018 3:44 p.m. – During a traffic stop, 60-year-old Jens J. Braaten of Fairbanks was cited for driving with a revoked license, and was warned for speeding and having no proof of insurance.