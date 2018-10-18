Nanooks Hockey on four game lose streak

Your Alaska Nanooks faced off against no. 5 St. Cloud State Saturday night, a close game throughout the first two periods, however the St. Cloud Huskies tallied an additional three goals on top of the already 3-2 lead in the third period against Alaska, making the game a 6-2 loss.

Prior to puck drop, the Carlson Center gave recognition to Grandma Nanook, one of Alaska Nanook hockey’s biggest supporters and season ticket holder for the past few decades, giving flowers and thanks as this game would be her last.

Sophomore forward Brennan Blaszczak scored his first NCAA Division I goal against the Huskies as well as scoring the first goal of the night in the first period. Blaszczak was assisted by alternate captains Kyle Marino and Ryker Leer.

Senior forward Ryker Leer would tally the second goal, assisted by junior forward Kyle Marino, and freshman defenseman Chris Jandric. This goal put Alaska on a short 2-1 lead. The Huskies would score twice in the remainder of the second period, bringing about a familiar game of the night prior with the Huskies holding onto a 3-2 lead.

St. Cloud out shot Alaska 36 to 22, with freshman goalie Gustavs Davis Grigals making 30 saves, giving Grigals a 0.833 save percentage game.

Despite the loss, Alaska out-did the Huskies in face-off wins with Alaska winning 30 face-offs while St. Cloud won 26, meaning Alaska won 54 percent of the face-offs. Sophomore forward Max Newton was nearly unbeatable in face-offs winning eleven puck drops while only losing one.

Alaska is currently 0-4-0 overall, losing all non-conference games thus far. Alaska will play one last non-conference weekend series against University of Denver Friday, October 19th and Saturday, October 20th. Both games will be live at 5:00 PM AKDT and can be listened in live on KSUA 91.5 FM or listen online at ksuaradio.com.

Alaska will play their first WCHA conference game against Minnesota State Friday, October 26th in Mankato, Minnesota.

