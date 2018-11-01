No. 4 Western Washington upsets Alaska’s eight win streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Alaska Nanooks volleyball took on the undefeated no. 4 school in the AVCA Coaches Division II volleyball ranking – Western Washington Vikings Saturday afternoon which resulted in a 3-0 loss for the Nanooks. Alaska suffered a loss to end their eight-game win streak to the Vikings now nineteen game win streak.

The Nanooks played a close back and forth game, sometimes leading in points within a single set. However, the Vikings would surpass Alaska for the win in each set with the first resulting in a 25-22 loss for Alaska and a 25-20 loss in sets two and three.

Alaska was the only team to score with serving aces, a total of nine for the Nanooks. Redshirt-sophomore Markie Miller led the Nanooks with four service aces, sophomore Emily Moorhead tallied three aces with sophomore Cate Whiting and freshman Makena Overbey both having a single serving ace.

Sophomore Lahra Weber led the way in kills, tallying a total of eleven kills throughout the game. Junior Kim Wong followed suit with nine kills, Miller with eight kills, Whiting with four, and redshirt-sophomore Tatum Upchurch with two kills resulting in a total of 34 kills for the Alaska Nanooks.

Whiting also led the team in assist, with a total of 28 out of the 34 assists for the Nanooks.

Alaska will take on the Concordia University Cavaliers October 25th in Portland, Oregon. The Nanooks will be back in action on the Alaska Airlines Court in the Patty Center on November 1st at 7:00 PM AKDT against Saint Martin’s University.