Nook on the Street, April 17, 2018

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg was brought before Congress last week to testify about the website’s privacy settings. Many questions were about implementing features already apart of the platform.

What do you think about the Facebook investigation and how it may impact your online privacy rights?

“I don’t post a lot on Facebook, other than just, like, sharing things. So, it didn’t really, like, violate my privacy at all. But I’m sure a lot of other people are upset about it. But personally I’m not; I don’t use Facebook enough to get all that upset about that.

I mean, it’s definitely a big issue just, like, the internet. Like, the privacy rights have always been an issue. So, it’s not really all that big of a surprise to me that Facebook is also getting in on that trend of privacy.”

Natilly Hovda, secondary education & English, sophomore

“In the scheme of things, I chose not to think much about it. When I signed up for Facebook, I kind of came to the realization that I was giving up privacy, and I’m okay with that. Like the thought of Mark Zuckerberg selling the fact I like posts of puppies does not bother me.”

Heidi Shepard, interdisciplinary, senior

“I didn’t even hear about this investigation; I don’t go on Facebook ever.”

Kelly Morgan, medical assistant, junior

“It’s been hard to sort of quantify exactly how it will impact my rights because it’s become obvious how little congress—just from their line of questions—how little they understand about what they’re actually trying to regulate.

It does definitely reaffirm how careful I’ve been on social media in general. Just because the information market is obviously getting bigger, and this proves it. But I guess I’ve always been kind of cautious.”

Bryce Melegari, computer science, senior

