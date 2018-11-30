Sports Recap: Nanooks take wins in last and first games of season

Nanook Volleyball wins last home game of the season over Seattle Pacific

In front of an audience of over 500 Nanook fans, Alaska would take the win in their last home game of their 2018 season. The Nanooks won three out of the four sets played in this close game, only losing the second set against Seattle Pacific University.

Alaska won the first set 25-22 with 13 kills registered. After the Seattle Pacific Falcons lost the first set with a .030 attack percentage (versus Alaska’s .286), the Falcons would win the second set in what was making out to be a close game. Alaska was outscored 23-25 in the second set registering 11 kills while having 10 errors and only a .021 attack percentage. Despite the game being tied up, the Nanooks would come out on top in the next two sets to add another victory towards their season.

Similar to the first set, the Nanooks took another 25-22 set win over the Falcons. Alaska registered an astounding 21 kills and ended the set with a .349 attack percentage. Despite how close the game was, the Nanooks were set out to win their final home game of the season and refusing to let the game tie up again, Alaska won the fourth and final set of the game. In yet another close set, the Nanooks out-did the Falcons 25-23, registering an additional 19 kills with a .279 attack percentage.

Junior Kim Wong came out on top as the player registering the most kills against the Falcons as she tallied up a total of 19. Sophomore Lahra Weber would follow behind Wong with an additional 15 kills. Four other Nanook players would add to the total number of kills with redshirt sophomore Markie Miller registering 11 kills, sophomore Emily Moorhead – 8, sophomore Cate Whiting – 6, and redshirt sophomore Tatum Upchurch -5.

With this win, the Nanooks have surpassed the .500 win percentage in their overall record with a current 13-12 season thus far.

Men’s Basketball takes win over University of Antelope Valley

Monday night kicked the season off for Alaska’s Men’s Basketball against the University of Antelope Valley Pioneers which resulted in a 94-87 win for the Nanooks.

Coming from Lancaster, California; NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) member Antelope Valley came up to play on the Alaska Airlines Court at the Patty Center against NCAA Division II Alaska Nanooks.

Alaska kept the lead throughout most of the game, however early on in the first half, the Pioneers and Nanooks battled for the lead with each team only having 11 points on the board, yet the Nanooks were able to pull through and stay on top for the remainder of the game. [split up sentence] Alaska held on with a close 40-37 first half, what could be considered ‘anyone’s game’. Both teams would play even harder in the second half to grab onto that win, yet it was the Nanooks that would follow through in the second half to claim the title of victory, scoring 54 times over the Pioneers second half score of 50 points.

Junior guard Spencer Sweet would lead the way for the Nanooks as he contributed 22 out of the 94 points for the Nanooks, most out of any player this game. Sweet went seven for eleven in field goals, four for six in three-pointers, as well as going four for four in free throws.

In total, the Nanooks went 29 for 60 or 48-percent in field goals while going 10 for 28 or 36-percent in three-pointers as well as going 26 for 41 or 63-percent in free throws.

The Nanooks will be back home December 8th to play against school rival Alaska-Anchorage. In the meantime, Alaska will travel to Hawaii to partake in a GNAC/PacWest crossover in which Alaska will play against three Hawaiian Division II schools in a conference crossover.