Sun Star Picks April 17 – 23

Tuesday, April 17

Are you a know it all, or do you perhaps just know random facts that aren’t that helpful in your everyday interactions? Well, you’re in luck! Tonight The Pub is hosting their weekly Pub Trivia from 8 – 11 p.m. You have to be 21+ in order to go. – Cheyenne Corty / Layout Editor

Wednesday, April 18

It’s springtime, guys! Need I repeat? Because I will: IT IS SPRINGTIME! Go for a walk. Get outside. Be one with the melting snow in the most non-literal way. The sun is shining*, and you’re probably stressing about classes and whatnots; take some time for yourself because, let’s be honest here, you deserve it. (*that the sun is shining cannot be guaranteed). – Caitlin Miller / Managing Editor

Thursday, April 19

Are you looking to register for classes at UAF’s Community and Technical College this fall semester? You’re in luck! CTC is hosting a registration event at 604 Barnette Street tonight. Drop in between 4-6 p.m. to learn a little about the classes available and enjoy some refreshments. Oh, and there’s going to be prizes for the folks who show up and enter a drawing, so if you go to register, you could win a tablet. – Kyrie Long / Editor-in-Chief

Friday, April 20

Remember the field day from previous SpringFests? Well, it’s called the 2018 SpringFest carnival now, but it still has all the food, booths, and fun times you could want! It starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m., so head over to the SRC and decompress before the last stretch of the semester! – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Saturday, April 21

So, it looks like there’s a 2018 TVSA Spring Gun Show going on at the UAF Patty Center. I mean, if you’re into that sort of stuff, it’s there for you. Times are getting a little weird, so I’d just go ahead and enjoy the right to bear arms for as long as you still have them. – Alex Frania / Photo Editor

Sunday, April 22

There are finally some good movies out, guys! “Isle of Dogs” has finally come to Fairbanks (because it did so damn well everywhere else). If you want to come kneel at the altar of your hipster god, Wes Anderson, there is no better day than this Sunday to do that. Mainly because there really isn’t anything else going on this Sunday. Alex Frania / Photo Editor

Monday, March 23

It’s the end of the semester, and you all know what that means: final projects, term papers, and exams are coming up. Don’t let the stress bog you down too much; get a red bull kicker from Arctic Java (I hear they have new syrup flavors!), and head to the Nook in the Bunnell Building for a quiet place to pump out the rest of those assignments. – Caitlin Miller / Managing Editor